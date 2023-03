CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the Bruins' winning streak to eight games.

Dmitry Orlov had two goals and an assist for Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Boston, and Pavel Zacha also scored. Linus Ullmark stopped 54 of the 57 shots he faced.