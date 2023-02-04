Mass.-Lowell 90, NJIT 61

Diakite 3-4 1-5 7, Osawe 2-7 1-2 5, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Hess 5-7 0-0 11, Sullivan 4-9 1-1 9, McMillian 4-7 0-0 8, Anderson 1-6 3-3 5, Faison 3-4 0-0 6, de Graaf 0-4 0-0 0, Mason 2-4 2-3 6, Nankin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-14 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason