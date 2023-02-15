Mass.-Lowell 85, Bryant 71

Al.Blunt 2-7 6-6 10, Brooks 3-3 2-2 8, Coulibaly 2-10 2-4 6, Hammond 9-17 4-5 25, Hikim 5-12 10-12 21, Morris 2-4 1-4 5, O'Connor 0-1 2-2 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 3-6 0-1 8, Withers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 27-36 85.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason