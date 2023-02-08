Marquette 59, No. 4 UConn 52

Edwards 3-6 2-4 8, Juhasz 7-15 0-0 15, Griffin 4-7 3-4 12, Lopez-Senechal 5-15 2-4 12, Muhl 2-9 0-0 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 7-12 52
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason