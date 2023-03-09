Marist 75, Quinnipiac 59

Cooley 2-7 3-4 8, Ingo 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 9-16 2-2 22, Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Brickner 6-7 4-4 21, Saint-Furcy 3-4 4-5 10, Farris 0-2 0-0 0, Salton 2-4 0-0 5, Daughtry 1-4 0-0 2, Belton 0-0 0-0 0, Botticelli 0-0 0-0 0, Wall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-15 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason