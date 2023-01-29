Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT

Cisse 1-1 3-5 5, Roberts 7-10 2-4 16, Brennen 6-12 3-5 16, Nelson 8-19 5-6 22, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Stewart 5-10 2-2 16, Padgett 1-4 0-0 2, Hayun 0-1 0-0 0, Walden 0-0 0-0 0, Jewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 15-22 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason