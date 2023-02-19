Manhattan 73, Fairfield 72

Padgett 2-5 1-1 5, Roberts 3-3 2-5 8, Brennen 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 8-12 8-13 24, Watson 5-10 1-1 12, Cisse 4-4 1-1 9, Stewart 0-5 2-2 2, Hayun 1-2 0-0 3, Jewell 3-5 1-1 8, Schreier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-48 16-24 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason