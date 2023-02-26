Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 70

Cisse 1-3 2-6 4, Roberts 6-9 1-1 13, Brennen 2-5 0-0 5, Nelson 10-17 1-3 21, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Padgett 3-5 3-4 11, Stewart 3-10 0-0 7, Hayun 3-5 0-0 9, Schreier 1-4 0-0 2, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 7-14 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason