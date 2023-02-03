Manhattan 71, Siena 66, OT

Baer 2-7 0-0 5, Stormo 5-12 4-4 14, Billups 3-7 7-10 15, Platek 8-19 1-1 20, Tekin 2-4 3-3 7, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, McCollum 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 0-0 2, Gribben 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 16-20 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason