Manhattan 68, St. Peter's 52

Sow 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 3-6 1-2 7, Dasher 5-10 1-3 11, Murray 2-8 2-4 6, Reid 1-3 0-0 2, Saddler 1-6 1-1 3, Cardaci 5-10 2-2 16, Bland 2-6 0-0 6, Young 0-2 1-2 1, Ngopot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 8-14 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason