Álvarez, Díaz, Maldonado HR, Astros beat KC, 5th win in row MARC BOWMAN, Associated Press June 3, 2022 Updated: June 4, 2022 12:31 a.m.
1 of12 Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel can't catch a two-run home run hit by Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Fans watch from a club as the sun sets during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny looks at his notes in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, left, greets Yordan Alvarez, right, after Alvarez hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.
Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game. His 15 home runs are second in the American League behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.