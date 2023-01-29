Loyola Marymount 84, Pepperdine 70

M.Lewis 4-15 12-13 21, Porter 2-8 2-2 6, Basham 1-4 0-0 2, Mallette 5-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 13, Moore 2-5 2-2 7, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Zidek 2-3 2-2 7, Gassama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 18-19 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason