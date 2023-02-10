Loyola Marymount 78, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 74, OT

Bowen 1-5 0-0 3, Saxen 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 12-20 5-7 31, Mahaney 8-21 5-6 24, Ducas 3-10 3-4 10, Marciulionis 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 13-17 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason