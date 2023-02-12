Skip to main content
Sports

Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69

George 3-7 2-2 8, L.Traore 3-4 3-6 9, Jones 4-8 8-8 18, A.Traore 2-4 4-4 8, Tsohonis 4-14 2-2 12, T.Hunter 2-3 6-7 10, Stroud 6-9 0-2 12, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 2, Polynice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 25-31 79.

CS BAKERSFIELD (9-16)

Collum 4-9 3-5 11, Henson 5-10 2-3 12, Smith 7-13 0-0 16, McGhee 6-13 0-0 15, Reynolds 5-8 0-1 11, Panopio 0-2 2-2 2, C.Hunter 1-2 0-2 2, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 7-13 69.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 4-10 (Jones 2-3, Tsohonis 2-5, Stroud 0-1, A.Traore 0-1), CS Bakersfield 6-18 (McGhee 3-9, Smith 2-2, Reynolds 1-2, C.Hunter 0-1, Henson 0-2, Panopio 0-2). Fouled Out_Panopio. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 34 (L.Traore, Jones, Stroud 6), CS Bakersfield 25 (Collum, Henson 7). Assists_Long Beach St. 16 (Jones, A.Traore 4), CS Bakersfield 15 (McGhee, Reynolds 4). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 17, CS Bakersfield 23. A_1,153 (3,800).

More for you
Written By