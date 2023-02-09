Lamar 68, Incarnate Word 59

Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Yamanouchi-Williams 3-8 2-2 8, Calmese 10-14 2-2 27, Pryor 4-7 0-0 10, Buckley 1-9 4-6 6, Pennebaker 3-5 0-0 7, Thirdkill 1-5 1-4 3, Gordon 3-4 0-1 7. Totals 25-57 9-15 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason