Lafayette 69, Boston U. 65, OT

Zink 1-3 4-4 6, Brewster 1-3 0-0 2, Harper 4-11 1-2 12, Tynen 1-6 0-0 2, Whyte 7-15 4-4 20, Morales 2-4 2-2 7, Tate 2-3 0-0 5, Landrum 2-3 0-1 4, Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 3, Chimezie 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-13 65.

LAFAYETTE (9-18)

Jenkins 5-7 0-1 11, O'Boyle 5-9 3-5 17, Rivera 1-3 0-0 2, Berger 0-8 0-0 0, Fulton 6-11 5-6 20, Hines 2-5 3-4 7, Pettit 1-2 0-0 3, Vander Baan 4-8 1-3 9. Totals 24-53 12-19 69.

Halftime_Lafayette 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 8-24 (Harper 3-7, Whyte 2-7, Brittain-Watts 1-1, Tate 1-2, Morales 1-3, Brewster 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tynen 0-2), Lafayette 9-26 (O'Boyle 4-7, Fulton 3-6, Pettit 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Vander Baan 0-2, Hines 0-3, Berger 0-5). Fouled Out_Brewster. Rebounds_Boston U. 33 (Zink, Whyte, Morales 6), Lafayette 26 (Jenkins, Rivera 5). Assists_Boston U. 12 (Harper, Tate 3), Lafayette 19 (Fulton 7). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Lafayette 14.

