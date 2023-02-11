Lafayette 69, Boston U. 65, OT

Zink 1-3 4-4 6, Brewster 1-3 0-0 2, Harper 4-11 1-2 12, Tynen 1-6 0-0 2, Whyte 7-15 4-4 20, Morales 2-4 2-2 7, Tate 2-3 0-0 5, Landrum 2-3 0-1 4, Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 3, Chimezie 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-13 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason