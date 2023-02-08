La Salle 76, St. Bonaventure 70

Doucoure 3-4 1-2 7, F.Drame 4-6 0-2 9, H.Drame 3-6 1-3 7, Brantley 6-14 2-2 16, Brickus 3-8 2-2 9, Nickelberry 5-10 4-4 18, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 2, Marrero 3-4 0-0 8, Jocius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 10-15 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason