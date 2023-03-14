L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 108

Brown Jr. 3-5 0-0 8, Vanderbilt 1-4 2-2 4, Davis 11-18 12-13 35, Beasley 8-16 1-1 24, Russell 5-15 4-4 17, Gabriel 3-6 0-0 6, Hachimura 4-7 2-2 12, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 4-5 3-5 14, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 40-82 25-28 123.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason