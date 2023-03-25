L.A. Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 111

Dort 5-12 0-0 15, Jal.Williams 3-10 3-3 9, Jay.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Giddey 12-24 1-1 27, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-22 8-9 27, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 5-6 2-2 14, Waters III 2-4 0-0 6, Joe 0-3 2-2 2, Wiggins 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 40-92 17-19 111.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason