L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105

D.Green 7-11 1-3 15, DiVincenzo 2-8 5-5 11, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 8-20 6-6 27, Thompson 8-18 2-2 22, Kuminga 2-10 0-0 5, Lamb 2-5 0-0 6, J.Green 1-2 0-0 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0, Poole 3-11 1-2 10. Totals 36-91 15-18 105.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason