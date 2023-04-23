L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101

Brooks 3-13 0-1 7, Jackson Jr. 4-12 4-4 13, Tillman 3-5 0-0 6, Bane 7-14 1-1 18, Morant 13-26 13-14 45, Roddy 1-4 0-0 2, Aldama 2-7 0-0 6, Jones 0-7 0-0 0, Kennard 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-93 18-20 101.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason