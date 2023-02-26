L.A. Lakers 111, Dallas 108

James 10-23 5-7 26, Vanderbilt 6-8 2-2 15, Davis 12-20 6-9 30, Beasley 3-14 0-1 8, Schroder 5-12 6-6 16, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Reaves 3-6 2-3 9. Totals 42-97 21-28 111.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason