L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124

D.Green 6-6 2-2 15, DiVincenzo 3-6 2-2 10, Looney 5-7 1-2 11, Poole 10-20 5-6 28, Thompson 7-14 0-1 18, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 5-12 4-6 16, Lamb 3-5 1-3 8, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 3-5 4-5 11, Moody 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 45-83 19-27 124.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason