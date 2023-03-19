L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

Leonard 10-20 2-2 24, Morris Sr. 3-8 0-0 7, Zubac 7-11 0-2 14, George 8-22 10-12 29, Westbrook 3-12 2-2 9, Plumlee 3-6 1-1 7, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Mann 1-3 2-2 4, Gordon 7-9 2-2 20. Totals 43-94 19-23 117.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason