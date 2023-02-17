L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 107

Leonard 5-18 6-6 16, Morris Sr. 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 6-9 1-2 13, George 9-19 4-4 26, Mann 10-12 3-4 26, Plumlee 2-2 2-2 6, Batum 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 3-8 5-5 13, Hyland 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 40-82 25-27 116.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason