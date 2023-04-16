L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110

Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Leonard 13-24 9-10 38, Zubac 5-8 2-4 12, Gordon 7-14 2-2 19, Westbrook 3-19 2-3 9, Plumlee 3-3 1-1 7, Mann 3-6 4-5 10, Hyland 1-6 0-0 3, Powell 5-10 3-4 14. Totals 41-93 23-29 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason