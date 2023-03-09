L.A. Clippers 108, Toronto 100

Anunoby 7-11 0-0 18, Siakam 9-21 1-2 20, Poeltl 4-8 0-0 8, Barnes 6-21 6-6 20, VanVleet 4-12 2-2 13, Achiuwa 0-2 0-0 0, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 5-8 2-2 14, Trent Jr. 2-11 2-2 7. Totals 37-96 13-14 100.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason