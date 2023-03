LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves in his Kings debut and Gabe Vilardi had a power-play goal to help Los Angeles to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Kevin Fiala, Adrian Kempe and Carl Grundstrom also had goals, and the Kings won their third straight game. Los Angeles has won five in a row at home.