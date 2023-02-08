Kansas 73, TCU 55

Ibeh 1-7 4-6 6, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Fisher 6-11 0-0 13, Makolo 2-11 1-4 5, Taiwo 5-9 0-0 14, Cravens 0-2 2-2 2, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 2-10 3-4 8, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 19-56 10-16 55
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason