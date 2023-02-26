Jordan Morris scores twice as Sounders topple Rapids 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored a pair of goals via header, Cristian Roldan also scored on a header and the Seattle Sounders overwhelmed the Colorado Rapids in a dominating 4-0 win Sunday night in the MLS season opener for both teams.
Roldan scored in the 25th minute by finishing off a chance that started with a cross by Morris. In the final moments of the first half, Morris got his first of the season with a diving header after an initial pass by Nicolás Lodeiro was bundled in front of goal.