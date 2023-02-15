Iowa St. 70, No. 22 TCU 59

Cork 2-3 1-4 5, Miller 3-6 0-1 7, Baugh 2-7 2-4 7, Peavy 6-9 0-0 13, Wells 7-14 0-4 15, Coles 2-7 2-4 6, Lampkin 1-2 1-1 3, O'Bannon 1-4 0-0 3, Lundblade 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 6-18 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason