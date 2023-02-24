Iona 80, Mount St. Mary's 68

Joseph 3-5 5-6 11, Shema 5-7 2-2 14, Clayton 9-15 9-9 28, JeanLouis 2-6 1-2 5, Jenkins 6-16 2-2 15, Mi.Jefferson 1-3 0-0 3, Brookshire 1-3 0-0 2, Ibine Ayo 1-4 0-0 2, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Sunday 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 19-21 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason