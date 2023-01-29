Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72

Nweke 1-3 5-10 7, Otieno 3-8 1-2 7, Balanc 4-12 2-2 12, Jones 7-15 6-7 24, Chenery 2-3 2-2 7, Kortright 4-12 1-4 11, Williams 0-7 4-5 4, Riggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 21-32 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason