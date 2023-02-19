Iona 73, St. Peter's 53

Ibine Ayo 1-3 0-0 3, Joseph 6-9 7-12 19, Shema 2-2 5-6 9, Clayton 0-4 1-2 1, Jenkins 4-7 2-2 11, JeanLouis 1-3 0-0 2, Brookshire 8-12 2-2 22, Weiss 2-2 0-2 6, Sunday 0-0 0-1 0, Florence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 17-27 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason