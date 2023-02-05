Iona 70, Fairfield 61

Joseph 6-11 6-8 18, Shema 1-6 2-2 4, Clayton 4-10 5-6 13, JeanLouis 4-7 0-0 8, Jenkins 7-18 3-3 18, C.Davis 1-2 4-4 6, Weiss 1-2 0-0 3, Ibine Ayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 20-23 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason