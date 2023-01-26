Incarnate Word 70, McNeese St. 65

English 1-8 0-0 2, Francois 3-4 0-0 8, Massie 7-11 1-2 16, Scott 3-13 0-1 6, Shumate 7-14 4-5 18, Oday 3-7 2-3 10, Berze 1-4 0-0 3, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 7-11 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason