Idaho St. 71, E. Washington 63

Allegri 3-10 1-2 10, Coward 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 3-7 1-2 8, Price 3-3 1-1 7, Venters 4-15 3-4 15, Stroud 3-7 0-0 9, Erikstrup 2-3 4-4 8, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 12-15 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason