Houston-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Nick Gordon singles to center field. Donovan Solano singles to right center field. Nick Gordon to second. Kyle Farmer homers to center field. Donovan Solano scores. Nick Gordon scores. Christian Vazquez walks. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Byron Buxton flies out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Carlos Correa doubles to right field. Trevor Larnach singles to center field. Carlos Correa out at home. Christian Vazquez scores.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Astros 0.

Astros third. Jake Meyers flies out to deep left field to Nick Gordon. Martin Maldonado singles to deep left field. Chas McCormick singles to center field. Martin Maldonado to second. Alex Bregman walks. Chas McCormick to second. Martin Maldonado to third. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Chas McCormick scores. Martin Maldonado scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker flies out to left field to Nick Gordon.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Twins 4.

Twins sixth. Donovan Solano grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. Kyle Farmer doubles to deep right field. Christian Vazquez singles to left field. Kyle Farmer scores. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Byron Buxton grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Astros 4.

Twins eighth. Nick Gordon walks. Donovan Solano flies out to left field to Chas McCormick. Kyle Farmer singles to center field. Nick Gordon to second. Christian Vazquez singles to left field. Kyle Farmer to second. Nick Gordon scores. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep left field to Chas McCormick. Byron Buxton homers to left field. Christian Vazquez scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Carlos Correa walks. Trevor Larnach singles to right field. Carlos Correa to third. Jose Miranda reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trevor Larnach out at second.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 9, Astros 4.

Astros ninth. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field to Nick Gordon. Jose Abreu singles to shallow left field. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena homers to left field. Jose Abreu scores. David Hensley singles to right field. Jake Meyers singles to shallow infield. David Hensley to third. Yainer Diaz pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 9, Astros 6.