Houston Dynamo bring shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo (2-2-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-2-1)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -126, Houston +320, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes were 8-15-11 overall in the 2022 season while going 7-4-6 at home. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals and registered a goal differential of -17 last season.

The Dynamo went 10-18-6 overall last season while going 4-12-1 on the road. The Dynamo scored 43 goals and recorded a goal differential of -13 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Daniel (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Dynamo: Xavier Valdez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.