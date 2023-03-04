Houston 122, San Antonio 110

Martin Jr. 6-12 2-2 14, Smith Jr. 5-7 1-2 12, Sengun 6-9 3-4 16, Green 6-13 0-0 12, Porter Jr. 4-10 2-3 11, Eason 7-11 4-6 20, Garuba 3-3 2-2 11, Marjanovic 2-3 0-1 4, Christopher 6-12 2-2 14, Nix 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 49-87 16-22 122.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason