Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Ingram 9-20 10-11 31, Murphy III 4-11 1-1 13, Valanciunas 10-16 2-2 22, Jones 3-4 3-4 9, McCollum 5-12 1-2 14, Marshall 4-8 5-5 13, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 39-82 22-25 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason