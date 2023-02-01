Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106

Jal.Williams 2-9 2-2 8, Joe 1-6 0-0 3, Jay.Williams 2-5 2-4 7, Giddey 9-18 0-0 20, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-23 10-10 24, Bazley 1-4 1-2 3, Dieng 1-6 0-0 2, Muscala 2-5 1-2 6, K.Williams 6-12 0-0 13, Mann 6-12 2-2 18, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-103 18-22 106.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason