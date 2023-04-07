Houston 112, Charlotte 109

J.Smith Jr. 6-11 0-0 13, Martin Jr. 7-10 0-2 14, Sengun 4-9 5-6 14, Green 9-22 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 7-13 10-12 26, Eason 3-9 1-1 7, Garuba 1-3 0-0 2, Marjanovic 2-2 0-0 4, Christopher 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 42-89 21-28 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason