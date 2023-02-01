Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70

Gates 6-13 5-9 17, Kenney 3-4 0-1 6, Batchelder 7-9 2-3 21, Montgomery 3-8 0-2 7, Octave 9-12 2-4 27, Dorsey 0-2 2-2 2, Kirkwood 0-2 0-0 0, Tse 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 11-21 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason