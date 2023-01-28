Hofstra 85, Coll. of Charleston 81

Boachie-Yiadom 1-3 0-0 2, Carlos 6-11 2-2 15, Dubar 8-11 0-0 18, Estrada 9-22 2-4 25, Thomas 7-13 2-2 17, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 2-3 0-0 6, Barrouk 0-0 0-0 0, Plotnikov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 6-8 85.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason