CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored a goal in the 75th minute to help the Chicago Fire earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Herbers’ goal helped the Fire (0-0-1) finish tied for a third straight opener and was Chicago's first score against NYCFC (0-1-1) in the last four match-ups. It's been 14 seasons since Chicago last won its first game.