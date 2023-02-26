Hawaii 72, UC Irvine 67

Hutchison 1-1 0-0 2, Leuchten 4-11 0-0 8, Baker 4-13 3-5 12, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 9-20 3-3 27, Ujadughele 2-4 0-0 4, Hohn 1-5 0-0 3, Keeler 3-4 0-0 6, Butler 1-3 1-2 3, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 7-10 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason