Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

Collum 7-16 9-9 23, Henson 6-12 2-2 16, Smith 5-12 8-10 18, McGhee 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 3-3 1-1 7, Panopio 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 20-22 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason