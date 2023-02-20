Hawaii 61, CS Bakersfield 50

Hepa 4-13 4-4 12, da Silva 0-2 0-2 0, Avea 5-10 0-0 12, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, McClanahan 4-8 5-5 15, Jackson 6-8 0-1 16, Riley 0-4 3-4 3, Seck 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 20-49 13-18 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason