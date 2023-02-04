Grand Canyon 86, Stephen F. Austin 83

Antwi-Boasiako 2-4 4-4 8, Hall 8-14 0-0 17, Jackson-Posey 2-6 2-2 7, Jossell 3-5 3-3 12, Ware 2-4 1-2 5, Cajuste 5-12 6-6 17, Hawkins 3-5 5-5 11, Armbrester 1-4 0-1 2, Hayman 1-3 0-0 2, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0, Beaubrun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 21-23 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason